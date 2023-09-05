Mercedes CLA Vision Shows Attitude and High Design

As all major automakers make the shift to electrification of their lineups, it’s interesting to see how various brands and models are adapting. Some are going for space-age and new designs, while others are trying to change little else than the powertrain, so as not to upset the existing customer base.

Mercedes is rapidly overhauling their lineup, and their Concept CLA is the latest, taking their small, fast sport coupe, and electrifying it. They’ve kept some of the familiar lines and shapes of the former model, but are leaning heavily into a new design language, one with bold use of lighting, stance, and personality with the new concept.

With a projected range of over 750km (460 miles), the Concept CLA uses the lessons learned from Mercedes’ Vision EQXX, which pushed the limits of how efficient an EV could be.

Check out the design of the concept below, which should make it into production in the next year or two.

“Graceful wheelbase, refined proportions, panoramic windows, and a signature shark-nose front-end design merge to form a captivating symbol of contemporary design in motion.”

The interior features a high-design layout full of interesting textures, patterns and colors. Using eco-friendly and vegan materials, the cabin also features the brand’s recent ambient lighting tricks, which use color and moving patterns to convey motion and feature use.

