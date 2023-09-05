This Bluetooth Speaker with Integrated Solar Panel May Never Need to Be Charged, Ever

This simple yet innovative Malibu bluetooth speaker by Urbanista features integrated solar cells by PowerFoyle, which discreetly live in its top. The full-day battery combined with the solar-collecting top mean that it may never run out of life.

Able to capture both outdoor and indoor light, the Malibu feels like the perfect addition to a party or vacation, something you can bring with you, and never fear needing to recharge it.

Water resistant and easy to use, we look forward to the day when more devices use this innovative, integrated solar technology. No word on pricing yet, the Malibu speaker is coming soon. See more on their website.

“Urbanista’s Malibu is the world’s first solar charging wireless speaker with integrated Powerfoyle™ solar cell technology. With Malibu’s mobile companion app, you can keep track of the speaker’s live light-charging and historical performance to make the most out of your playtime. The speaker comes with a full day battery reserve that makes sure you will never run out of charge, no matter the lighting conditions.”

