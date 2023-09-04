Memphis Waterfront Park Features Inclusive Design, and Charming Layout

The city of Memphis has an impressive new waterfront park, sprawling 31 acres along the banks of the Mississippi River. Designed by Monstrum, SCAPE Studio and Studio Gang, the park features four distinct zones, comprising fun activity areas, paths, performance zones, as well as an impressive mass-timber canopy.

The length of the park, coupled with the nicely terraced sitting areas create a great backdrop against the Mississippi River, and add dynamism to the city of Memphis.

Called Tom Lee Park, it honors the man Tom Lee, who rescued 32 passengers who were drowning when their boat capsized in 1925. While the park existed before, this massive transformation was five years in the making, and brings together world-class landscaping, architectural, and playground companies to create something truly memorable.

The large canopy features unique glu-lam construction and a vibrant floor mural.

Fun, custom play structures add personality to the park’s organic feel.

“An entrance called the Civic Gateway provides access from the city and features what the team claims is the nation’s first “the first ADA-compliant crossing to the river’s edge” via a switchback pathway that leads down a series of bluffs.”

-Dezeen

The park stretches 6 miles along the river, and features a huge range of play structures, walking trails, as well as performance zones.

Custom playground structures from Monstrum, based in Denmark.

The terraced paths allow for people to gather and commune, or take in the scenery.

