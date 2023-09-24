My Neighbor Totoro’s Catbus Brought to Life in Tokyo

The iconic Catbus from the film “My Neighbor Totoro” is coming to life in the form of an actual, drivable EV bus.

As part of Studio Ghibli Park’s 2024 expansion, guests will be able to take rides on the low-speed EV, faithfully recreated with details that feel straight out of the movie. Built on a Toyota APM electric trolley chassis, the Catbus features plush seats, and the iconic huge grin from the film.

The park’s expansion should be ready for guests in early 2024.

“This real-life Catbus fits just six people (including the driver) and travels at a maximum speed of 19km per hour. To give visitors the most authentic experience, the Catbus will feature immaculate details including having furry plush seats, similar to what you see in the movie.” -Timeout

