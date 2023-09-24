Remarkable Paper Sculptures by Anaïs Herd-Smith

These fantastical creatures, featuring neon colors and alien-like faces are the work of Anaïs Herd-Smith, a Parisian artist who has made a name for herself through these highly intricate designs.

The expressive creatures she builds have a whimsical and friendly demeanor, despite their 3 or 6 eyes, or in some cases, two heads.

As a member of the Paper Artists Collective, she helps push the possibility of what paper art can be, and her work has been seen in high profile campaigns for MTV, Oxfam, and Paris’ Office of Tourism.

See more of Herd-Smith’s whimsical and beautiful work on her website and Instagram. Prints are also available.

Images © Copyright Anaïs Herd-Smith.

“These sculptures are inspired by nature, the environment, chimeras and mythological monsters. Joyful and colorful, these monsters are surprising with their multiple eyes and fluorescent paint.”

