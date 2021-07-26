Never Fear, Your Halfcourt Swishing Basketball Robot is Here

Your home country’s team not doing so hot in the Tokyo Olympic basketball realm?

Maybe this humanoid robot from Toyota will suit the bill? Known as CUE4, the strangely brutalist robot has been refined over the years, and the latest iteration took to the court this past weekend, impressing people with its creepily accurate distance shots.

Using cameras and sensors to judge the exact distance to the hoop, the robot is able to make just about any shot it takes, with those oversized black rubber hands.

If you’re worried about the game of basketball being taken over by robots, however, don’t be. Engineers admitted it will be a decade or two before robots will be able to dribble and dunk like their human counterparts. Whew.

Via Yanko Design: