New Ethereal Single Accompanied by Breathtaking Aerials of the Faroe Islands

“Blóð“ is the latest track from artist Janus Rasmussen. His native Faroe Islands is a place of beautiful desolation and solitude, halfway between Norway and Iceland.

Accompanied by stunning aerial visuals from famed photographer Benjamin Hardman, it’s a beautiful mental escape from the busy world most of us live in. The music itself is feels both meditative and contemplative, and we love the way the soaring footage of rocky cliffs and foggy seas help elevate it further.

Janus tells Moss and Fog:

Originating from the same session as my previous single Jörð, Blóð was written and produced soon after. The idea was to keep this track as simple as possible. I wanted it to consist only of elements that mattered. When you get an idea it can be hard to know when to stop. Blóð felt complete very early in the process, and it took a lot of willpower to just let it be. It’s a track driven by a simple piano line and a wonky Juno 60 synth. The sounds compliment and play off each other in a way that makes the song work. The percussion is played with drumsticks on a small pianette, which then was turned into a loop. The bass line consists of a vintage MS20 and Juno 60, alternating between the bass line.

Benjamin Hardman is no stranger to these harsh places himself, with an incredible catalog of photography taken mostly in Iceland. He describes this latest project:

The Faroe Islands, a remote island chain surrounded by rough oceans. The weather can often be harsh. Clouds cover the mountain tops, waves crash into the cliffs, and birds glide along the coastline. This video takes you on a journey through the seasons; the visual changes that make the Faroes such a unique and memorable place.”

We’re thrilled to help debut this beautiful new song and video. Thanks to Le Tigre Noir out of Berlin.