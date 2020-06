We are dazzled by the vibrant, futuristic 3D renderings and animations from designer Ari Weinkle.

His motion work is expertly choreographed with sound to bring it to life, and the textures of a series like this one, Agglomeration, feels beautifully tactile.

We encourage you to take a look at his website and Instagram to see the range of his vibrant and impressive work.

Images used with artist’s permission.