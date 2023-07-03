Newly Discovered Cypress Tree in Nepal is Considered Second Tallest in the World

Even in the year 2023, we’re finding some of nature’s most impressive creations for the first time. An enormous cypress tree was recently discovered in Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon Nature Reserve in Nepal, and it’s one for the record books. The huge, towering tree measures an amazing 335 feet above the forest floor, easily topping the Statue of Liberty in height.

Indeed, its extreme height puts it way up at second tallest known living tree on the planet, behind Hyperion, an epic coastal redwood in California.

The tree was undiscovered due to the deep and unforgiving canyons of Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, which can be up to 16,000 feet in depth.

The discovery is exciting for scientists, tree lovers, and generalists alike, a symbol of the vast unfound mysteries and treasures that our world still holds.

Using lidar and drones, scientists were able to make a precise 3D model of the tree, which is hard to photograph due to its location and extreme height.

But to see the tree in its full epic scale, check out the very tall photo below, which showcases just how far this amazing tree reaches into the sky.

It’s an amazing, impressive discovery, and something that makes us somehow feel hopeful for our planet, despite all of the many issues we face.

Via The Smithsonian