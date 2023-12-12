Pebble’s Sleek Electric RV Lets You Go Off Grid For a Week

RVs are great to explore nature and get out of civilization, but they come with a lot of tradeoffs.

Traditional RVs are chunky, poorly constructed, and require polluting gas or diesel generators to power them. They’re also very, very ugly.

As we move to an electrified future, the RV needs an overhaul as well. Especially for electric SUVs and trucks, there need to be new, innovative solutions.

Enter the Pebble Flow, an ultra-sleek, all-electric RV that leapfrogs the traditional design, and creates something future-forward and better for the planet.

Designed by a roster of former Apple, Tesla, Volvo, and Lucid employees, the Pebble Flow is high-tech, all-electric, and features a built-in battery that can cleanly power you and your family for an entire week.

Even better, it features two electric motors to give it towing assist, resulting in better efficiency in a gas towing vehicle, and longer range in an electric towing vehicle.

With 1kW of solar integrated into the roof, all-electric appliances, smart lighting, and even the ability to attach itself to a car’s hitch, it’s clear the Pebble represents the next generation.

With those built in electric motors and cameras, the Pebble can hitch itself, and also be remotely placed into a parking spot, removing one of the biggest hassles in the RV world.

Measuring in at 25′ long, 7’6″ wide, and t 8’8″ tall, the Pebble starts at $109,000, putting it firmly into the premium or luxury RV space, around the same as a similarly sized Airstream.

The Pebble website features a fantastic experience, giving you a tour of the interior, take a look.

