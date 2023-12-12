The World’s Most Unusual and Strange Holiday Traditions

Featured Categories
3D
235 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
60 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
11 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
6 Posts
View Posts
AI
27 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
83 Posts
View Posts
Animation
27 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1015 Posts
View Posts
Art
2216 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
131 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
236 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
26 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
3 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
834 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
77 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
987 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
15 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
4 Posts
View Posts
Craft
360 Posts
View Posts
Culture
149 Posts
View Posts
Dance
3 Posts
View Posts
Design
2400 Posts
View Posts
DIY
8 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
799 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
118 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
359 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
58 Posts
View Posts
EV
94 Posts
View Posts
Family
31 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
173 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
350 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
255 Posts
View Posts
Future
1054 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
941 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
2 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
70 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
335 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
161 Posts
View Posts
How To
178 Posts
View Posts
Humor
598 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
21 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
261 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
16 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
877 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
27 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
9 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
8 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
3 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
6 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
76 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1511 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
10 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1170 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
55 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
963 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
19 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
8 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
406 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
796 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
5 Posts
View Posts
Solar
6 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
554 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
373 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
14 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
841 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
467 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
1 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
18 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1115 Posts
View Posts
Trees
123 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3364 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
522 Posts
View Posts
Yum
9 Posts
View Posts
Zen
95 Posts
View Posts

The World’s Most Unusual and Strange Holiday Traditions

The holiday season, a time traditionally associated with familiar customs like exchanging gifts, lighting candles, and gathering with loved ones, also harbors some of the world’s most unusual and bizarre traditions.

These unique practices, ranging from the quirky to the outright strange, offer a fascinating glimpse into the diverse ways cultures celebrate during this festive time of year.

 

 

Reykjavik Yule Cat

The Yule Cat of Iceland – A Fashion-Forward Feline

In Iceland, the legend of the Yule Cat, or Jólakötturinn, takes center stage during the holidays. Far from the cuddly kitties we know, this mythical creature is said to lurk in the snowy landscape, ready to pounce on those who haven’t received new clothes before Christmas Eve.

This peculiar tradition encourages the gift of clothing and is rooted in the country’s history of hard work and rewarding those who contribute to the wool industry.

 

 

Italy’s La Befana

Italy’s La Befana – The Witch of Christmas

Italy’s holiday lore includes La Befana, a benevolent witch who delivers gifts to children on Epiphany Eve, January 5th. According to legend, La Befana was visited by the Three Wise Men seeking directions to Bethlehem. Unable to provide assistance, she later regretted not joining them on their journey and now flies on her broomstick each year, leaving sweets and toys for well-behaved children and coal for the naughty ones.

 

Spain’s El Caganer

Spain’s El Caganer – The Defecating Figurine

In the Catalonia region of Spain, nativity scenes come with an unexpected twist: the inclusion of a caganer, a small figurine depicted in the act of defecation.

Hidden amongst the traditional figures of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus, the caganer, often a caricature of a well-known personality, is a symbol of fertility and good fortune, believed to bring prosperity and luck to the household.

 

Japan’s KFC Christmas – A Finger-Licking Tradition

In a blend of clever marketing and cultural adoption, Japan has embraced a unique tradition of feasting on Kentucky Fried Chicken during Christmas.

Stemming from a successful advertising campaign in the 1970s, “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!” (Kentucky for Christmas!), families across Japan reserve their buckets of fried chicken months in advance to enjoy during the holiday season.

 

 

Norway’s Hide the Broom – A Witchy Custom

Norwegians observe a curious tradition of hiding their brooms on Christmas Eve. Stemming from ancient beliefs that witches and evil spirits come out on Christmas Eve looking for brooms to ride on, today’s Norwegians still hide their brooms in the safest place in the house to prevent them from being stolen.

 

 

Photo via Getty

Venezuela’s Roller-Skating Mass – A Wheeled Worship

In the capital city of Caracas, Venezuela, the streets come alive with a peculiar sight on Christmas morning. It’s a tradition for people to roller-skate to early morning mass. This unique custom has become so popular that many of the city’s streets are closed to traffic to ensure the safety of the skating congregation.

 

From the fashion-focused Yule Cat in Iceland to the roller-skating masses of Venezuela, these unusual holiday traditions highlight the incredible diversity and creativity of human cultural practices. They remind us that the holiday season, while universally celebrated, can take on wildly different and wonderfully peculiar forms around the globe. As we embrace our traditions, let’s also celebrate the rich tapestry of customs that make the holiday season so intriguingly diverse.

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d