Peter Luger Steakhouse Has Limited Customers Dine with Celebrities, Albeit of the Wax Variety

In-person dining is still limited and strange in most parts of the world, due to the pandemic. Restaurants have gotten creative, creating individual dining pods and other unique temporary solutions.

The famed Peter Luger Steakhouse has teamed up with Madame Tussauds to create an experience where you can have drinks with John Hamm, and even have a martini with Audrey Hepburn, as long as you don’t mind staring into blank, wax figure eyes.

The idea is funny and also kind of spooky, but in restaurants that only allow 35% occupancy, it makes sense to fill those empty seats with something creative. And for some, it may feel like a special night out. Via LS:

“We’re excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York.”

– Peter Lugar’s

eter