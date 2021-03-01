Impressive 3D Simulation Showing the Way the Virus Moves in a Classroom

As we cross the one-year mark of the global pandemic, scientists and researchers have learned a lot about how the coronavirus moves and spreads.

Millions of classrooms around the world are still figuring out the best ways to safely reopen, and for good reason.

The New York Times has an impressive set of simulations that explores the way the virus can move in a classroom, and the way simple things like opening windows, using fans and air purifiers can significantly improve health for everyone.

As you scroll the page you see a number of scenarios play out, the way air circulates a room, the way a single infected person can spread the disease to others, and the way things can be mitigated. Really impressive study, using 800,000 data points. There’s also an augmented reality version so you can explore the visual way things move.