Mistranslations often provoke an endearing chuckle, as the intended sentence is almost reached, but not quite.

With that in mind, The Museum of Wonky English was born, a pop-up in Japan featuring phrases that are especially memorable and humorous. Put together with Duolingo the language app, the pop-up is an essential example of Japanese quirkiness and creative sensibility.

While the museum experience may have been short lived, the hilarity lives on.

Via Spoon & Tomago