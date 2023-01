Would a hippo’s car fit the rotund animal’s personality? Is that a full-grown lion driving a truck?

It’s a clever concept, personifying the cars that wild animals might drive. More than just pairing them with vehicles, Frédéric Müller has created vehicles that resemble the creatures themselves, from a bulbous Hippo sports car, to a rough-and-tumble vintage truck for a lion. We even have the redneck gator Corvette, which actually seems eerily in-place in Florida. Super fun work, via Yanko Design: