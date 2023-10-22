Featured Categories
Quirky Vintage Japanese Playgrounds Photographed at Night

japanese playgrounds moss and fog 1

You might picture sleek, futuristic glass buildings when you think of Japan, but there’s a lot of quirk there as well. A great series of images from Fujio Panda showcases a huge assortment of strange and adorable playground equipment, all photographed at night.

The playgrounds shown are old and in various states of decay, but show a loving handcrafted feel, and it’s clear a lot of creativity and care went into their buildout.

From strange robots, to koalas, to abstracted spiky forms, the playgrounds come alive in this photography, all taken at night, and all beautifully lit.  It’s a fascinating exploration of design and play, and makes us want to climb around on these one-of-a-kind playgrounds. Via Notcot:

japanese playgrounds moss and fog 2japanese playgrounds moss and fog 3japanese playgrounds moss and fog 4japanese playgrounds moss and fog 5japanese playgrounds moss and fog 6japanese playgrounds moss and fog 7japanese playgrounds moss and fog 8japanese playgrounds moss and fog 9japanese playgrounds moss and fog 10japanese playgrounds moss and fog 11

