You Too Can Wear These Pixelated Clothes, But They Won’t Come Cheap

Loewe is a luxury brand based in Spain, started all the way back in 1846. They’ve been known for their leather goods, hand bags, and more. Their latest offerings include a line of ‘pixelated’ clothing, made to look like it came off of a low-resolution computer screen.

Using technical knit, they have a blocky, pixelated appearance, sure to grab attention from passersby. It’s playful and fun, reminiscent of Minecraft. But all that pixelation comes at a price. Their Pixelated hoodie is $2500. Even the white knit top (t-shirt) is $1850.

What’s your take? Via The Verge:

“Blown-up pixels create a real world glitch”