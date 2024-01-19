Rural Landscapes by Zsebok Tamas Bring a Sense of Peace

Loving these serene rural landscapes by photographer Zsebok Tamas. Take a moment and breathe…
In the vast expanse of empty fields,
Lies a beauty silent and serene,
A canvas stretched, boundless and bare,
Under the watchful gaze of an azure sky.
Here, the earth whispers in subtle hues,
A story told in shades of green and gold,
The dance of grasses in the gentle breeze,
A ballet of shadows and light.
In these fields, time seems to pause,
A moment suspended between earth and sky,
Where the heart finds solace in open space,
And the mind wanders free, unbound by place.
2 comments
Beautiful!! A great way to get away if only for a few minutes!!
The photos are beautiful and the poem that accompanied them was on point is describing the feels that may be evoked as a result. Thanks for sharing