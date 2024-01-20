The Latest Icehotel Features Dramatic Rooms Made Entirely of Ice and Snow

The original Icehotel has been crafting amazing guest rooms out of snow and ice ever since 1989.

Made from blocks of ice from the Torne River in Sweden, the designs of the Icehotel have gotten more and more ambitious and dramatic ever since, with true artisans crafting amazing suites in artistic reliefs, directly into the ice and snow.

The 2023-24 Icehotel is no exception, and we’ve featured a number of the suites below, ranging from a Beaver Lodge to Nebula’s Child, a dramatic room full of cracked snow and light.

Each of the 12 guestrooms was designed by a different set of artists or artisans, lending the entire hotel to more of a living art gallery than a hotel. You needn’t worry about getting cold on your stay, as thick mattresses, reindeer hides, and thermal sleeping bags make for cozy sleeping. A permanent warm lobby offers showers, sauna, and meals, making for a most luxurious and memorable experience.

As the spring comes and winter’s grasp begins the melt, the entire hotel melts and is recycled into the river once more.

Learn more and book your journey on Icehotel’s website.

“Every year when the winter comes, the pristine waters the meandering of Torne River slow down and freeze into ice. On one chilly day in 1989, the first ever Icehotel was hand-sculpted out of these massive ice blocks harvested from this very river running alongside. Today, over three decades later, Icehotel has become a must-visit Swedish landmark for travelers from all parts of the globe.”

