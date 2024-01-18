This Wild Coffeeshop in Thailand Features a Baobab Tree Growing Inside It

Fancy a fancy cup of coffee? Maybe you prefer avant garde architecture with your macchiato? We’ve got you covered.

The stunning Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters in the Thai beach town of Chonburi offers up all of the modern design sensibility you can handle.

The wooden tent-like structures feature a black exterior and a warm wooden slat interior, offering chapel-like vibes inside. A large, protected baobab tree lives in the center, under the roof’s undulating open area, where natural flight floods into the interior.

Local firm IDIN Architecture is responsible for the design, which they say makes up their ethos and name, Integrating Nature Into Design.

The result is a building that feels dramatic yet simple at the same time, evoking a feeling of verticality.

We would love to pay a visit and sit inside for a long cup of coffee.

Via Dezeen:

“Harudot is organised across three interconnected buildings. A meeting room, toilets and kitchen are contained in a rectilinear structure to the north, while seating areas occupy the curved structures to the south. In these southern structures, the seating hugs circular areas of planting, with the gable roofs pulled open to allow for natural light to enter from above. This roof opening also creates space for a large baobab tree to grow.” -Dezeen

