This Wild Coffeeshop in Thailand Features a Baobab Tree Growing Inside It

Featured Categories
3D
240 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
61 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
15 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
7 Posts
View Posts
AI
31 Posts
View Posts
Animals
507 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1025 Posts
View Posts
Art
2224 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
154 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
238 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
28 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
4 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
252 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
838 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
993 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
16 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
5 Posts
View Posts
Craft
374 Posts
View Posts
Culture
170 Posts
View Posts
Dance
4 Posts
View Posts
Design
2405 Posts
View Posts
DIY
9 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
791 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
121 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
363 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
63 Posts
View Posts
EV
98 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fantasy
1 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
175 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
354 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
255 Posts
View Posts
Future
1053 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
941 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
339 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
183 Posts
View Posts
How To
199 Posts
View Posts
Humor
599 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
22 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
264 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
124 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
22 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
165 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
872 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
30 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
12 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
77 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
5 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1514 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
11 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
12 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
319 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1174 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
59 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
134 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
6 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
965 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
22 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
9 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
408 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
795 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
6 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
375 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
5 Posts
View Posts
Technology
837 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
463 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
19 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1131 Posts
View Posts
Trees
124 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3338 Posts
View Posts
Underwater
1 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
520 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
101 Posts
View Posts

This Wild Coffeeshop in Thailand Features a Baobab Tree Growing Inside It

Fancy a fancy cup of coffee? Maybe you prefer avant garde architecture with your macchiato? We’ve got you covered.

The stunning Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters in the Thai beach town of Chonburi offers up all of the modern design sensibility you can handle.

The wooden tent-like structures feature a black exterior and a warm wooden slat interior, offering chapel-like vibes inside. A large, protected baobab tree lives in the center, under the roof’s undulating open area, where natural flight floods into the interior.

Local firm IDIN Architecture is responsible for the design, which they say makes up their ethos and name, Integrating Nature Into Design.

The result is a building that feels dramatic yet simple at the same time, evoking a feeling of verticality.

We would love to pay a visit and sit inside for a long cup of coffee.

Via Dezeen:

“Harudot is organised across three interconnected buildings. A meeting room, toilets and kitchen are contained in a rectilinear structure to the north, while seating areas occupy the curved structures to the south.

In these southern structures, the seating hugs circular areas of planting, with the gable roofs pulled open to allow for natural light to enter from above.

This roof opening also creates space for a large baobab tree to grow.”

-Dezeen

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like
1 comment

  1. Breathtakingly beautiful. Goes Serra’s corten structures one or more better–functional, gorgeous, inviting, and I daresay probably leaves one better off for the visit.

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!