Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Has Caused an Outpouring of Creative Grief and Energy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was undoubtedly the most inspiring and popular member of the Supreme Court, and her death last week caused an immediate outpouring of grief and also creative energy from admirers around the world.
Hundreds of talented artists and designers have shared their tributes to the progressive member, who championed so many rights for so many people.
Here are just a few of them. See more on MyModernMet:
View this post on Instagram
Rest in power, RBG. What an incredible legacy. I'm so thankful that we had you as an advocate in all of our lives for as long as we did. About her legacy, she said she hoped "…to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that's what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one's community." This is what real strength looks like. #restinpowerrbg #notoriousrbg
View this post on Instagram
Hearts are heavy today. Thank you for being a trailblazer, inspiration, and for opening the doors for the next generation. 🙏🙏🙏 #Art #acrylic #artist #artwork #artstudio #painting #portrait #paint #wip #workinprogress #instafresh #urbanart #blackart #abstractart #abstractpainting #abstractartist #artnerd #artlover #notoriousrbg #rbg