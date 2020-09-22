Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Has Caused an Outpouring of Creative Grief and Energy

September 22, 2020 0 Comments

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was undoubtedly the most inspiring and popular member of the Supreme Court, and her death last week caused an immediate outpouring of grief and also creative energy from admirers around the world.

Hundreds of talented artists and designers have shared their tributes to the progressive member, who championed so many rights for so many people.

Here are just a few of them. See more on MyModernMet:

View this post on Instagram

#VOTE

A post shared by Lauren Semmer (@bylaurensemmer) on

View this post on Instagram

Wishing a happy Hanukkah and long life to RBG.

A post shared by Susan Rieger (@susanriegerfeltworks) on

View this post on Instagram

#RBG 💔 may your memory be a blessing. #VOTE people!!!!

A post shared by Grace Owen (@stuffgracemade) on

 

CategoriesArt, History, Painting, Uncategorized
Tags