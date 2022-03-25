Seth Rogan’s Stylish Cannabis Company Packaging

Houseplant is a cleverly titled cannabis company founded by actor Seth Rogan and his business partner Evan Goldberg. Featuring cannabis, cases, custom lighters, and ceramic items made by Seth and his team, it’s a welcome entrant into the world of weed, so to speak. Rogan is an accomplished potter, which is also a great play on words for his cannabis business.

The packaging is distinctive and memorable, with a vintage color palette, and also a use of non-plastic, recyclable materials, from metal tins to recycled paper boxes.

We’re struck by the custom pieces, from handmade ashtrays, to match holders, that elevate these humble items to desirable home designs.

Check out Houseplant for more details. Via The Dieline: