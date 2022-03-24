Powerful and Memorable Illustration Work by Ukrainian Artist Tania Yakunova

Ukrainian Artist Tania Yakunova is a talented illustrator and sculptor who shares colorful and often delightful art with her global audience.

Lately, her work has taken on a somber and tragic tone, with the invasion of her home country by Russia. Yet her work remains poignant and powerful, bringing in themes of war and tragedy along with her trademark character style. We applaud her artistic courage, and wish for a speedy end to the war in Ukraine.

See more of Yakunova’s work on Instagram and Behance.

Images used with artist’s permission.

We spoke to Tania about her work, and she shared some of her inspiration :

” Tania Yakunova is an award-winning illustrator and artist from Kyiv, Ukraine. Her field of work spreads from the book, commercial and editorial illustrations to internationally exhibit personal artworks. She has been working on projects from around the world from Japan to Ecuador, for the clients like Google, Facebook, Coca-cola, and many others.

Tania finds a lot of her inspiration in the avant-garde art and design of the 20 century. Before the war, her main interest was exploring ordinary objects, forms, and stories to find rhythm and beauty in them. She deconstructs reality into simple forms and ideas for the experience of child-like excitement of colors, lines, and shapes of everyday life. Her field is a mix of illustration, fine art, and crafts. She added ceramic sculpture to her art practice as new media lately. “