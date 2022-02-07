Kamakura Village Restaurant Serves You In a Personal Igloo

This delightful pop-up eatery in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture, Kamakura Village embraces the snowy winters with 20 private snow huts, serving lunch and dinner.

You’ll be guided to your individual igloo with snowy lanterns, where you’ll eat a traditional Japanese hotpot feast.

Via Uncrate:

“Inside, visitors can enjoy Noroshi Nabe, a centuries-old hot pot made from Shinshu Miso, Miyuki Pork, and locally grown mushrooms and vegetables, including honshimeji, enoki, and king trumpet.”

The snow huts will be available through February, 2022. From $32.