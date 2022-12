Having lived in Marin, California, we can attest to the beauty of the natural landscapes, and the way the Bay shapes weather. Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco was always a visual treat, and a welcome distraction from heavy traffic. Photographer Nick Steinberg has a great collection of photos taken of the Marin Headlands, a natural area just north of San Francisco. The fog often rolls in like waves, shaped by the hills and valleys.