Nighttime Masterpieces by Marcin Zając

December 15, 2022 0 Comments

In this era of digital photography and post-production, it’s far too easy for people to create collage photography that isn’t real. Indeed, there are examples of it that are lovely,  and we’ve shared some in the past. But nothing beats the authenticity of true, captured-in-camera images. And the nighttime imagery of Marcin Zając is among the very best we’ve ever seen. Indeed, the Bay Area-based photographer has been nominated for Astronomer Photographer of the Year, a great tribute to his keen eye.

The night sky is elusive for many of us that live in cities, and even on a clear night, humans can rarely make out the full extent of the blanketed sky above, and the magic of the Milky Way.

Here are some of our favorite images that Zając has shared, showcasing some truly breathtaking locations, many in his home of California.  Truly gorgeous work. Be sure to follow his Instagram page for more great views of our planet.

Images used with artist’s permission. 

101825386_709163396536725_2487285272019869608_nAh-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness, New Mexico

104236784_106464611040754_2880723395066116319_n
McWay Falls, California

107962686_1029991544086813_5532427860697334717_n
Cathedral Rock Kiama, Australia

115925084_347114986288159_3340703690775684115_n
Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, California

67299938_145483169882108_9014991246923394226_n
Alabama Hills, California

