Takeout Containers Reimagined as an Eco-Friendly, Circular System

In the era of a global pandemic, more and more people are purchasing restaurant takeout than ever before. Unfortunately, most takeout containers are single-use plastic, and the quantity of these being thrown away is really becoming a huge problem.

The design firm PriestmanGoode has a solution, utilizing smartly designed containers that take cues from Japanese bento boxes, and India tiffin containers. Their cylinder containers are named Zero, and are made from materials like compressed cocoa-bean plastic, which is itself a waste product.

Their concept is for restaurants to utilize the Zero containers, which are fully washable and reusable, and provide an incentive for customers to bring them back, like a discount on future orders.

We love the innovation and design, and hope this type of circular system can be implemented soon. Via The Dieline.