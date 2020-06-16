Indian Engineers Create Construction Blocks Made From 100% Reused Plastic and Sand Waste

Indian engineers at the firm Rhino have created a new building block made entirely of compressed waste plastic + foundry dust. In sum, they made a better brick.

Construction sites create a lot of waste, and some of it is reusable, but many things, up until now, seemed useless. Take foundry dust, which billows up to create health hazards, as well as landfill problems.

Tackling a requirement from a project that demanded zero waste, extensive material testing and development went into these novel construction blocks, which are lighter than traditional bricks, and up to three times as strong.

It’s a win-win solution, reducing the waste stream while also creating a product that is superior than the existing one.