The Floating Buda Ball is Here To Rest Your Brain

Flyte is a Swedish company that specializes in magnetically levitating wonders. Their floating planter, Lyfe, has mesmerized us for years. They also have a clock with a floating hand, and a light bulb that floats and lights up as well.

Their latest creation is the simplest and purest yet. The Buda Ball is a simple metal sphere, floating above a small square base. Using an invisible magnetic field, the sphere floats and rotates, creating a zen-like meditative moment. Having the Lyfe planter in our own office, we can attest to the magical feeling of seeing something float peacefully in midair.

Currently funding on Kickstarter, The Buda Ball plans to ship in July 2020, and will definitely add some zen minimalism to your desk.