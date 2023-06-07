The Magic of Fireflies, Captured by Radim Schreiber

Fireflies, also called lightning bugs, are one of nature’s delightful night artists, lighting up the sky at twilight, and showing us the magic of their light production.

Photographer Radim Schreiber is a master at capturing the fireflies that inhabit the forest of the American south, like Tennessee and North Carolina. His patience at capturing long exposure shots create a lit-up blanket of glowing streaks, as the fireflies dance through the night air.

Visit his website to learn more about his inspiration, and to purchase prints of his beautiful captures.

Images used with artist’s permission.