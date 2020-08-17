The Magic of Icelandic Turf Houses

Iceland has a thoroughly modern culture, yet also a deep and fascinating history that spans generations. One of those intriguing pieces of history are the traditional Icelandic Turf Houses. Dating from the 9th century, the turf covered houses have a storied tradition, and thankfully, many of them have been preserved or restored to their original state.

Iceland’s harsh climate and relative lack of insulating resources made turf a good choice. The thick layers of living turf also serve as an iconic part of Iceland’s visual culture, and inspire some of the magical, elvish history that this country holds dear.

Learn more about the original green roofs on Treehugger: