A Textural Tour of Iceland

Iceland is like a laboratory for planet Earth, a landscape so wild and varied that it sometimes seems to defy explanation and reason. Indeed, it’s a country with few trees, but a massively diverse natural look and feel, and Kevin Krautgartner‘s Iceland From Above is a clear exploration of just that.

In his series of drone photography, Iceland’s multiverse of textures comes alive, from bright green lichen to rocky volcanic landscapes.

Click on the images below to see them in stunning aerial detail. Via Behance: