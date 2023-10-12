This Nature is Ready for Its Close Up



Micrograph of a strawberry by Rob Kesseler

Fabulous images of nature, really really up close. via DesignBoom:

In order to create the eclectic visual imagery, the original samples are sprayed with a fine coating of gold, then photographed on a scanning electron microscope. Called micrograph artwork, the high resolution and colorful samples represent just a tiny fraction of the unique characteristics of the natural world.

Images © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley and Papadakis Publisher

British photographer and professor Rob Kesseler captures the exotic microscopic detailing of various flora. Merging the worlds of art and science, Kesseler’s depictions of the natural world were initially inspired by medieval stylistic illustrations and Dutch flower paintings – slowly evolving to reveal the ornate and mesmeric structures of the various plant material he examined.



‘Scutellaria Galericulata’

‘Acacia Pollen’

‘Rumia Crithmifolia (apiaceae)’

‘Commelinaceae’

‘Microscopic Seed’

‘Larch Pollen’

‘Hackelia’

‘Hippocrepis Unisiliquosa’

‘Castilleja Flava’

‘Krameri Erecta’

‘Malva Sylvestris’

‘Nemesia Versicolor’

‘Tolmiea Menziesii?

‘Cardiospermum’

