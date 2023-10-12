Featured Categories
This Nature is Ready for Its Close Up


Micrograph of a strawberry by Rob Kesseler

 

Fabulous images of nature, really really up close. via DesignBoom:

In order to create the eclectic visual imagery, the original samples are sprayed with a fine coating of gold, then photographed on a scanning electron microscope. Called micrograph artwork, the high resolution and colorful samples represent just a tiny fraction of the unique characteristics of the natural world.

Images © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley and Papadakis Publisher

 

 

British photographer and professor Rob Kesseler captures the exotic microscopic detailing of various flora. Merging the worlds of art and science, Kesseler’s depictions of the natural world were initially inspired by medieval stylistic illustrations and Dutch flower paintings – slowly evolving to reveal the ornate and mesmeric structures of the various plant material he examined. 

 


‘Scutellaria Galericulata’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Acacia Pollen’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Rumia Crithmifolia (apiaceae)’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Commelinaceae’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Microscopic Seed’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Larch Pollen’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Hackelia’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Hippocrepis Unisiliquosa’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Castilleja Flava’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Krameri Erecta’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Malva Sylvestris’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Nemesia Versicolor’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Tolmiea Menziesii?
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

 


‘Cardiospermum’
Image © Rob Kesseler, Wolfgang Stuppy, Madeline Harley, and Papadakis Publisher

