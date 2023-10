Your garden-variety store-bought costume isn’t going to cut it.For some serious makeup inspiration, take a look at the remarkable work by Amazing Jiro , who creates mind-bending art for your face.

The realistic illusion and FX makeup work is unnerving and impressive, and all done by hand.The highly realistic work is painstaking, some of the pieces taking up to six hours to create. We especially love the life-to-death series below. If you have the patience and the skill, you’ll surely be the talk of your Halloween party.

See more of the Amazing Jiro’s work on Instagram.