Tiantian Xu’s 100 Days of Motion

Good motion design is hard. You need to master the art of graphic design, and then add elements of movement, timing, and realistic physics to make things look right. We’ve tinkered with it over the years, and have found that we will leave it to the professionals…

That’s why we’re impressed with Tiantian Xu, who took it upon herself to learn motion design from scratch. She undertook a 100 Days of Motion project, where every one of those 100 days she published a motion design piece. Some were better than others, but undoubtedly her work improved quickly. You can follow her well-written post on Medium, where she walks through her process, her early work, and her inspiration. Below are some of our favorite pieces, neatly animated and contained within pill-shaped containers.