Visiting the Least Visited Country on the Planet

What’s the least visited country in the whole world? Yes Theory decided to find out.

We do realize that undiscovered places shouldn’t be written up, causing them to be not quite-so-undiscovered. However, in this case, it seems that the destination should be on more people’s list.

The answer to the question is a tiny island nation in Polynesia called Tuvalu. With a land mass of just 10 square miles, and a population of 11,000 inhabitants, this speck of sand and palm trees in the Pacific is beautiful and welcoming. Thomas Brag travels to Tuvalu with no expectations, and comes away loving this hospitable, communal, and gorgeous place. Check out his video below to see adventure.