The days of working from home seem here to stay, and there are a lot of us that want to improve our at-home offices and workspaces to make them as productive and inspiring as possible.

There are times when having a separate work space is ideal, and we’ve seen some really impressive work pods that serve the need beautifully.

The Denizen Architype Office Pod is another example of this clever standalone design. The arched space is 90 square feet, and takes advantage of the high ten foot ceiling with wood paneling and an expansive glass view. Made with the help of 3D printing, this unique and modern office space is easy to deploy, and has its own heating, cooling, and filtration.