Vivid Sydney Lights Up the Australian Sky

Australia was fully locked down for the first two years of the global pandemic, which also put an end to their festivities and public events. Vivid Sydney was one of those festivals, which had its first event in years in the last few days.

This celebration of technology, light and color included some very impressive visual installations, as well as projections that lit up icons like the Sydney Opera House.

We’re impressed by the use of projection mapping, drone light shows, and blow-up figures that added splashes of color throughout the city. Via Colossal:

“Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. In 2022, for its 12th year, Vivid Sydney fused art, innovation and technology in collaboration with some of the most boundary-pushing artists, thinkers and musicians of our time.”

