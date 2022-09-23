Volkwagen’s Gen. Travel Concept Has Pod-like Appearance, Autonomous Features

A strange yet striking concept car from Volkswagen, the Gen. Travel has a podlike structure placed on a sleek, aerodynamic frame.

We appreciate how unique and new the car appears, almost like a ‘backpack’ atop the car’s exterior. All of that vertical space makes for a roomy and airy cabin, with large windows and ability for occupants to take in the scenery. Gullwing doors allow for easy entry, and enhance the feeling of spaciousness.

Designed for level 5 autonomy, the car would be able to transport passengers from point to point entirely on its own. Seats fold fully flat allowing for sleep while traveling, an idea that has long been part of automaker’s future vision.

