Magical Forest Art by Saara Alhopuro

A true child of the forest, Saara Alhopuro makes some of the most magical and inspiring forest art we’ve encountered. Specializing in natural sculptures and mandalas made mostly from wild mushrooms, we see the full extent of the vibrant forest on display.

Her native Finland is the perfect place to forage and explore the bounty that nature has to share. And she carefully arranges and photographs these temporary sculptures, before letting the forest reclaim them. Her Instagram, @forestlikefairytale is a wealth of beautiful, woodsy posts, including dozens of carefully created mandalas, creatures, and forest picnics. Makes us want to go on an exploratory journey through the woods.

Artwork and photos used with artist permission: