Wildly Intricate Hair Braiding by Macedonian Artist Trendafilka Kirova

We tried braiding hair a few times. It didn’t go very well. Each time the hair fell out of our hands, the braids were loose and sloppy, and the patient subject graciously asked us to ‘just stop’.

So, it’s extra impressive to see these over the top braiding patterns by Macedonian artist Trendafilka Kirova. With her page Another Day Another Braid, she shows us wildly intricate and pattern perfect braiding, requiring a patience and skill that we will never possess. We can only imagine how patient the long haired participant is for these sessions. See more on Kirova’s Instagram.

Via My Modern Met: