Zaha Hadid Architects to Replace Collapsed Miami Building with Modern Condos

In 2021, a large apartment building in Surfside, Miami collapsed, killing 98 residents. The tragedy underscored how lax the building’s upkeep had been, with years of corrosion and disrepair.

It’s been two years since the tragic collapse, and residents in the area wondered what might replace the building, which remains an open wound on the community.

Now we have an answer, with Zaha Hadid Architects’ plan to build a gleaming new condominium in its place.

“We know we cannot replace what was so painfully lost, but it is our desire that the building honors and respects its location at the heart of Surfside’s community and offers a sense of closure to the tragic event of the past while also providing a sense of a new beginning”

said Mc Loughlin.

Two slightly different plans were put forth as a replacement, showcasing the trademark Zaha Hadid curvaceous lines. The star architect died in 2016, but her firm, ZHA, has soldiered on, creating a range of futuristic landmarks and buildings around the world.

The 12-story apartment planned for Surfside has visual similarity to Zaha Hadid’s famous 520 West 28th Street on New York City’s Highline park.

The building will have 57 residences and features a glass-bottomed pool on the roof, which is a feat of engineering all by itself.

This is not the only Zaha Hadid project in Miami, as the 62-story One Thousand Museum is just down the road, and was designed by the architect shortly before her death.

Via Dezeen:

