11 Year Old British Drumming Prodigy Nandi Bushell Joins Foo Fighters on Stage

We all need a feel good story, and this is definitely that. During the pandemic lockdowns last year, 11-year old drumming whiz Nandi Bushell took to the internet to challenge her idol Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters to a drumming competition. After some initial hesitation, he accepted, and they began a back and forth of impressive drum-offs, each time Nandi proving her skill and tenacity.

Fast forward to this week, and Nandi was invited onstage to play with her favorite band, in front of a huge crowd in Los Angeles.

The young British girl did not fade in the spotlight. Indeed, she rocked, with the entire arena chanting “Nandi!”, and Dave Grohl playing alongside her to the song ‘Everlong’ as a concert finale.

Even if you’re not a Foo Fighters fan, the moment is exceptionally touching and inspiring, showing the power of music and connection. And for the record, Nandi kicked ass.

What’s more, her dad was filming the event onstage, and couldn’t control his emotion, whooping and screaming throughout her performance. In her video description she writes:

“It Happened!!! It was EPIC!!! Thank you so much @Foo Fighters Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to jam with Mr. Grohl – Its my Daddy who filmed the video and is screaming a lot.”

