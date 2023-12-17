A Gallery Full of Enormous Skulls Makes Quite the Impression

The human skull has so many connotations, many of them spooky or macabre, which makes Ron Mueck‘s work so fascinating, as it can be interpreted in a number of ways.

Using fiberglass and resin, Mueck created 100 enormous human skulls, and piled them into one of the classic painting rooms at the National Gallery of Victoria, in Melbourne.

The result is a spectacular immersive experience, plus a testament to postmodern and classical art, and the way those styles interact with one another. The sheer size and physicality of Mueck’s hyperrealistic skulls are amazing, and are an experience we wish we had the chance to witness in person.

