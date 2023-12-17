A Gallery Full of Enormous Skulls Makes Quite the Impression

Featured Categories
3D
236 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
60 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
13 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
6 Posts
View Posts
AI
27 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1016 Posts
View Posts
Art
2217 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
135 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
237 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
26 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
3 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
252 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
835 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
77 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
987 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
15 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
4 Posts
View Posts
Craft
362 Posts
View Posts
Culture
153 Posts
View Posts
Dance
3 Posts
View Posts
Design
2402 Posts
View Posts
DIY
8 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
799 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
118 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
359 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
58 Posts
View Posts
EV
95 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
173 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
351 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
255 Posts
View Posts
Future
1053 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
942 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
2 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
70 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
336 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
163 Posts
View Posts
How To
180 Posts
View Posts
Humor
599 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
21 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
261 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
17 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
877 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
28 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
9 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
8 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
4 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
76 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1513 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
11 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
319 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1173 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
55 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
964 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
19 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
8 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
407 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
797 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
5 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
554 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
373 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
841 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
467 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
1 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
18 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1115 Posts
View Posts
Trees
123 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3362 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
523 Posts
View Posts
Yum
9 Posts
View Posts
Zen
96 Posts
View Posts

A Gallery Full of Enormous Skulls Makes Quite the Impression

Ron-Mueck-Tom-Ross-14

 

The human skull has so many connotations, many of them spooky or macabre, which makes Ron Mueck‘s work so fascinating, as it can be interpreted in a number of ways.

Using fiberglass and resin, Mueck created 100 enormous human skulls, and piled them into one of the classic painting rooms at the National Gallery of Victoria, in Melbourne.

The result is a spectacular immersive experience, plus a testament to postmodern and classical art, and the way those styles interact with one another. The sheer size and physicality of Mueck’s hyperrealistic skulls are amazing, and are an experience we wish we had the chance to witness in person.

Images via Ron Mueck and Eugene-Hyland. 

Via Colossal: 

 

Ron-Mueck-Tom-Ross-4Ron-Mueck-Tom-Ross-2Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-20Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-16Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-9Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-1Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-3Ron-Mueck-Sean-Fennessey-7

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d