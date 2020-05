Justin Peter’s Blending of Worlds Skillfully using Photoshop to create digital collages that blend disparate scenes together, Justin Peters shows us entirely new realities. Horizons cleanly fade into foregrounds, human elements seamlessly become natural ones. The post Justin Peter’s Blending of Worlds appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Acid Fruits by Jose Berrio Interpret them how you'd like, we think these Acid Fruits by artist Jose Berrio are just the right level of trippy.

Upsides, a Charming Animation Showing Small Victories of the Pandemic This cute little animation shows us some of the 'upsides' of the pandemic, small moments of hope, positivity, and joy.

'Mechanical Ballet' Performed by Stage Lights Artist group Quiet Ensemble have employed robotic stage lights to create a dramatic choreographed performance.