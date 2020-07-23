Adorable Taiwanese Couple Show Off Clothes Left Behind at Their Laundromat

If you needed a smile, this story of an elderly couple in Taiwan who model the clothes left behind at their laundromat should do the trick.

This charismatic duo are in their 80s, yet it doesn’t stop them from showing off their outfits like they’re decades younger. We love the funny outfits that they’ve pieced together from clothes left behind.

Their humorous swagger and oversized sunglasses brought a smile to our faces. And clearly they’ve amassed quite a collection of funny, classy and absurd clothing over several decades of owning a laundry shop.

Via Bored Panda, Image credits: wantshowasyoung