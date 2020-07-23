Explore Mars in 4K With These Beautiful Images

July 23, 2020 One Comment

Seeing the surface of Mars, an entirely different planet, in such clarity and resolution is still spellbinding to us.

This new video, Mars in 4K, shows us impressive landscapes and complex geographical formations, proof that the planet once had a watery surface, and possibly, life.

With a slew of missions and rovers heading to the red planet this summer, it’s exciting to know that we’re learning more about Mars than ever before.

curiosity-1curiosity-2curiosity-3

