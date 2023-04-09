Anxo Vizcaíno’s Place Between Dimensions

The dreamlike quality of Anxo Vizcaíno’s work feels appropriate in this moment of mental exhaustion and unrest. Especially this series called The Observatory, which he describes as “a place between dimensions that escapes the laws of scale and physical limitations”.

To us, it feels very introspective and surreal, abstract in some of its form, yet reminiscent of a captivating dream. The soft, black and white color palette, and space-related themes further the Spanish artist’s intriguing designs.

Images used with artist’s permission.