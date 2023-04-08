Gorgeous Geometric Desserts by Dinara Kasko

Playing with your food? Ha.

How about crafting perfect, geometric sculptures made out of food? That’s what Ukrainian pastry chef Dinara Kasko is known for, and her work is amazing. Trained as an architect, Kasko understands form and shape beautifully, and translates it into pristine desserts that are supposedly as delicious as they are lovely to look at. See more of her work on her Instagram page, which features her impressive forms, molds of which can be purchased for your own baking adventures.