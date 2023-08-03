Artisan Merrimack x Stranahan’s Canoe Made From Whiskey Barrels

What happens when an artisan canoe maker joins forces with a whiskey distiller? Something handsome, and sleek, indeed. Canoe maker Merrimack has teamed up with Colorado distiller Stranahan’s to create a limited run of beautiful canoes, featuring wooden slats from spent whiskey barrels.

The kevlar and carbon fiber hull keeps the canoe strong and light, while the wooden interior adds a lovely craftsmanship that make this a paddle-able work of art.

Each canoe is lovingly hand built, and takes a full 6-8 weeks to complete. $5845.00

“Designed in collaboration with Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, this canoe is made for those looking for the best-of-the-best: the finest blend of modern and traditional in the build of a Merrimack Canoe, plus a little Stranahan’s twist inspired by their Blue Peak whiskey.”

“The Kevlar and Carbon Fiber hull makes the canoe strong yet lightweight, and of course it features the amazing woodwork Merrimack is known for. Special appointments include genuine whiskey barrel oak decks, handles, seats and yoke. This is the canoe built for someone who wants something truly special and unique, not found anywhere else.”





Kevlar + Carbon Fiber composites with wood ribs and trimwork.

Beam 35″ – Depth 11.5″ – Bow Height 20″

Length 14.5′ – Approx. Weight 46 lbs.

Capacity 625 lbs.

